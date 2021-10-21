Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises smart phones to intermediate girls, electric scooty to Bachelor students in Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has announced to give smart phones and electronic scooty to inter pass girls if the party comes in power in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, the Congress General Secretary and in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh unit, Priyanka said, "I met some students; they said they need smart phones to study and for security. I am happy that with consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress today took a decision to give smart phones to the girls who pass Intermediate and electronic scooty to Bachelor students."

This is Congress' one of major steps to attract and get the votes of women. Earlier, she had announced 40 per cent tickets to women in Uttar Pradesh.



Priyanka had announced on Tuesday, that her party would give 40 percent tickets to women in the upcoming Assembly elections. She said that all women who want to bring about a change in the system are welcome to come forward and contest elections. "Any woman who wants to contest can give an application till November 15," she announced at a press conference.

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi also tweeted in Hindi and said, "The daughter of the country says - with our hard work, with the strength of education, with proper reservation I can go on and on."

Despite several schemes to promote girl child education, the percentage of girls out of school (age 11-14) in Uttar Pradesh is 9.9%, the highest in the country. Even neighbouring state Bihar fares better at just 4.4%, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:23 PM IST