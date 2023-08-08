Private Schools Association In UP Decides To Close Schools Amid Arrest Of Principal In Azamgarh

Amid Azamgarh Girl Student’s Death Private schools across state to remain shut | Representative Image

All private schools in Uttar Pradesh (UP) today, August 8 will remain close across the state to mark support for the principal and a teacher who were recently arrested in connection to a suicide case of a student. The decision by the Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) will have an impact on 25,000 private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE and UP Board across the state. However, Government school students will be open and run as per the schedule.

Association’s president, Anil Agarwal said, "We were forced to take this step because action is being taken against school staff without proper inquiry in several cases. The latest such example is of Azamgarh, where a school principal and teacher were arrested. On Tuesday, all private schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed."

He further said that a system should be implemented so that innocent school employees can be prevented from going to jail in filed cases. "Our main problem with the case is that both the school employees were held without conducting a proper investigation," he added.

Why was arrest made?

The principal-teacher duo was arrested after an FIR was registered against them. On July 31st, a 17-year-old girl allegedly jumped off the third floor of the school building in Azamgarh. The girl’s family has alleged that she took the extreme step over “frequent harassment” by the principal and teacher.

Two days after the FIR was registered, the police arrested the school principal and a teacher on charges of culpable homicide. According to the media reports, a mobile phone was also recovered from the student that was given to her by the parents.

The girl’s father filed a police complaint alleging that the two had been “ill-treating” his daughter and humiliated her through their remarks in the presence of others.

"Parents are not ready to listen to anything, they threaten to launch an FIR on the slightest issue. If a student takes any wrong step, the entire blame falls on the school management,” the Private school association stated in a press release.