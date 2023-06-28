Principals of 50 MCD Schools to Undergo Leadership, Management Training at IIM-A | IANS

The principals of MCD schools in the national capital will undergo school leadership and management training at esteemed institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad and other IIMs.

Education Minister Atishi announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the training for the first batch of 50 MCD school principals would commence on June 29 at IIM Ahmedabad.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who joined the conference, called it a "revolutionary step" towards establishing world-class MCD schools in Delhi.

Atishi said: "Over the past 8 years, a revolution has transformed the education system of Delhi government schools. I firmly believe that once our teachers and principals from MCD schools receive high-quality training, a similar revolution will permeate through the MCD schools, unstoppable and transformative. I am confident that within the next 3-4 years, world-class education will be accessible to every child from Nursery to Class 12 in government schools of Delhi through initiatives like these.”