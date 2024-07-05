Principal Forced Out: Shocking Video Shows Chair Snatch At Prayagraj School | Watch

Social media users are furious, calling the incident "shameful" and "disturbing." | X

A disturbing video capturing a controversial change in leadership at Bishop Johnson Girls School in Prayagraj has sparked outrage on social media. The footage, shows the forceful removal of the former principal from her chair and the replacement of a new principal in her place.

The 2.20-minute video, shared by user @SamiratmajM on 'X', has garnered 199.1K views and sparked outrage among netizens.

The video shows a group of individuals, including the school's chairman, entering the principal's office and demanding that she vacate her chair. The ex-principal appears to resist, but is eventually dragged out of her chair and her phone snatched away. The newly appointed principal is then made to sit in the chair, receiving applause from those present.

The video caption reads, "This is the scene of Bishop Johnson Girls School in Prayagraj, where the change of principal happens in a similar way...the principal's chair is snatched away, and the new principal is made to sit on the chair." The incident has raised concerns about the school's administration and the treatment of its staff.

Social media users are furious, calling the incident "shameful" and "disturbing."

One user commented, "Schools have become places of business, and principals are humiliated. This is what happens when education becomes a commodity."

Another user stated, "Such anarchy is common in Christian missionary institutions, where power is prioritized over education."

The incident has sparked a heated debate about the state of education and the treatment of school administrators. Many are demanding an investigation into the matter and action against those responsible.