Presidential Election 2022 : Candidates Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha share this educational fact

BJP's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu (left) and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha (right) |

The Presidential Elections 2022 are around the corner, with the voting scheduled for July 18 and July 21.

While the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Draupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate, the opposition parties jointly nominated ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as the Presidential candidate.

Interestingly Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha come from a similar educational background as both the candidates pursued humanities in their academics and taught students in their respective professional careers.

Born in Mayubhanj, in Odisha, Draupadi completed her graduation from Rama Devi Women’s College in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. Before joining the BJP in 1997, Murmu served as the assistant professor at the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research and as a junior assistant at the irrigation department of the government of Odisha. Murmu served as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand between 2015-2021

Yashwant Sinha, on the other hand, was born in Patna and received his Master’s degree in Political Science and was placed in the first class. Between 1958-1960, Sinha also taught Political Science in the Patna University to students. Through a competitive examination in the form of IAS, Sinha held important positions in the government for over 24 years. From an Under Secretary at the Finance department in Bihar to holding key ministerial positions in the Centre, Sinha became a prominent face in Indian politics.

