President Urges Students to Consider Marginalized Groups In Societal Development

President Droupadi Murmu | Sansad TV

Gwalior: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asked students pursuing higher education to think about those segments of society which have been left behind in the journey of development.

The President, who is on a one-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, was addressing the fourth convocation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABV-IIITM) here.

“I expect all of you young students pursuing higher education to think about those people in society who have been left a little behind in the journey of development. It is the responsibility of every person in society, especially the youth, to understand your participation in the development of backward persons in society,” she said.

To keep moving forward in life, it was necessary to keep examining from time to time the path people were walking on, the President said.

“If you choose the right path with determination and move forward, you will definitely achieve your goal and will also get satisfaction in life, said Murmu, who expressed happiness that most students of ABV-IIITM had been placed in good companies.

However, she added that the potential of students who have not been placed was not less in any sense and they too would get countless opportunities to move forward.

Earlier in the day, the President arrived at Jai Vilas Palace here to visit the Jiwajirao Scindia Museum. She was welcome at Gwalior airport by MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Murmu was welcomed at the Jai Vilas Palace by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, his wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and son Mahanaryaman Scindia.

Cultural troupes of the erstwhile Scindia kingdom welcomed the President by playing trumpets and drums as well as traditional dance performances.

Scindia, his wife and those managing the museum explained to the President the importance of each and every exhibit.

After visiting the museum, Murmu had lunch at the Jai Vilas Palace hosted by the Scindia family. She was joined by the governor and the chief minister.

Before Murmu, then presidents including Rajendra Prasad, Savrapalli Radhakrishnan, Giani Zail Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma, APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had visited Jai Vilas Palace, a Madhya Pradesh BJP office-bearer said.

The Jai Vilas Palace was built in 1874 by Jayajirao Scindia, the Maharaja of Gwalior in the British Raj. While a major portion of the palace is now the Jiwajirao Scindia Museum, a part of it is the residence of some of his descendants.