President Murmu Says Higher Education Institutes Are Ideal Platforms for Promoting Constitutional Ideals

President Droupadi Murmu | File

The institutions of higher education are among the most effective platforms for promoting our constitutional ideals of justice, equality, fraternity, individual dignity and respect for women, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday. Murmu made the comments on concluding day of the Visitor’s Conference here.

“Institutions of higher education are among the most effective platforms for promoting our constitutional ideals of justice, equality, fraternity, individual dignity and respect for women,” she said.

On the second day, the Vistor’s Conference deliberated on the theme” Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world”. Five different groups brainstormed on sub-themes such as Contributions to the realization of NEP-2020; Internationalization efforts and G-20; Research contributions and recognitions; Diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness; Plans and action items for Amrit Kaal. The outcome of deliberations was presented before the President.

The President said discussion on the subject ‘Internationalization Efforts and G 20’ is very relevant in establishing India as a Knowledge Superpower. She stated that India is making efforts to find collective solutions to the current global challenges together with the G 20 countries with the mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

“Significance of the policy is proved only in putting it into practice. Outcomes and results prove that the policy has been effectively implemented. For example, through the ‘Digital India’ initiative, a target has been set to digitally empower the Indian society and bring changes in the country’s economy.

“The results of this initiative have been very impressive. Due to the effective implementation and public participation revolutionary change has been made possible in a very short time,” Murmu said.

She expressed confidence that similar transformative and inclusive results would be achieved in the field of higher education as well.

The President said that innovation and cutting edge Research and Development are among prime movers of economic and social development of a nation.

“Leading universities and technology institutions in the world have focussed on innovation. They provide an ecosystem that supports Research and Development which can be applied in industrial and commercial spheres. She said that Higher Education Institutions in our country have the potential of becoming powerhouses of research and innovations.

“I am happy to note that Higher Education Institutions in India are making the transition towards promoting start-ups, applied research and commercially valuable innovation while preserving the tradition of fundamental research. I am confident that the heads of institutions of higher education would lead their institutions towards promoting innovation that can be used for industrial and commercial purposes,” she said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, senior officials of the Ministry of Education and more than 150 Heads of Higher Educational Institutions such as IITs, NITs, IISERs, NIPERs, Central Universities among others attended the Visitor’s Conference.

Pradhan said realization of the vision of New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 demands for collective efforts, shared expertise, common challenges and opportunities and unwavering commitment.

“Takshashila and Nalanda have been international education hubs from ancient times and it is time to resurrect that legacy…mental and emotional well-being positively impacts motivation, focus and resilience among students and by promoting well-being, institutions can provide students with tools and resources to prosper on campus and in life. High-quality education can only be ensured by high-quality teaching which will be possible when institutions handhold and mentor each other through collective effort,” he said.