President addresses the 6th convocation ceremony of JNU

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu addressed the 6th convocation ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today on March 10. A total of 948 students received their doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees during the ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 6th convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. https://t.co/TXmtuUKbfl pic.twitter.com/VKRBYFRr0s — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 10, 2023

The guest of honour at the event was union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. The event was also attended by government of India, principal scientific advisor, A K Sood, and JNU, chancellor, Vijay Kumar Saraswat.

Speaking on the occasion the President said, "students from all over country comes here to study, this university presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India amid the diversities. Students from many other countries also study here. Thus, JNU’s attraction as a centre of learning goes beyond India."

The President also said that JNU is known for its progressive practices and rich contributions in terms of social sensitivity, inclusion and women empowerment.

The President further said, "students and faculty of JNU have made impressive contributions in various fields such as education and research, politics, civil service, diplomacy, social work, science & technology, media, literature, art and culture."

She highlighted that JNU has been at the second position continuously since the year 2017 among the universities of the country under the ‘National Institutional Ranking Framework’.

President Murmu said that the vision, mission and objectives of JNU were articulated in its founding legislation. These basic ideals include national integration, social justice, secularism, democratic way of life, international understanding and scientific approach to the problems of society.

She urged the university community to remain steadfast in its adherence to these foundational principles.

The President said that character building is also one of the main objectives of education. Invaluable opportunities for character building should never be lost by going with the flow of the moment. She added that young students have a natural tendency of curiosity, questioning and use of logic. This tendency should always be encouraged. Opposing unscientific stereotypes by the younger generation should also be encouraged, acceptance or rejection of ideas should be on the basis of debate and dialogue.

The President said that the students and teachers of a university have to think about the entire world community. Many issues like climate change, pollution, war and unrest, terrorism, women's insecurity and inequality are presenting challenges before humanity. From ancient times till today, the world's leading universities have found solutions to the problems of the individual and society and have contributed to achieving the goals of society. She said that it is the responsibility of the universities to be alert and active about these issues.

The President expressed confidence that universities like JNU would contribute effectively in upholding the ideals of our freedom struggle, preserving the values​​of the Constitution and achieving the goals of nation-building.