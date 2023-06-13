Prelims Is Over, What Next? Here Are Tips From Expert

Experts advise aspirants to focus on their final goal | REPRESENTATIVE PIC

Mumbai: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the Civil Services preliminary exam result 2023. This year, the preliminary exam was conducted on May 28 and a total of 14624 candidates have been recommended by the commission.Those who qualify will now appear for mains which will be held from September 15.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview - to select officers for services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).

“The period after the Prelims is of paramount importance for clearing the Mains,” says Dr AR Khan, the founder of Khan Study Group.

“For best results, one must start their Mains preparation right after the Prelims, without any delay. Even if you are unsure of your result, it is unwise to wait for it as precious time is lost, considering that less than three months are available for Mains,” Dr Khan added.

Vivek Sharma, who runs a coaching institute in Delhi, says"Clearing UPSC prelims is not an easy task as it tends to be more difficult than Mains, but those who did not clear it this time must stay positive and try again next year.”

While the experienced aspirants have a fair bit of idea of what should be done after prelims, many-a-times, the beginners or fresh aspirants are at sea.

IAS officer Omkar Pawar, who secured AIR 194 in UPSC 2022, suggests aspirants to give themselves a break after prelims. “Candidates might have been preparing continuously for a year or more, so it’s important for them to take some time off their studies.”

“Take rest both physically and mentally for at least 10 days” says Pawar.

He adds: “Aspirants should take a small vacation and prepare themselves for another 3-4 months of exhaustive preparation. Once relaxed completely, come out of that zone, and devise a detailed study plan for your mains preparation.”

Sarmad Mehraj, Teacher and VP, Product (UPSC) at Byju’s, advised aspirants to stay positive “It is important to stay positive throughout as you prepare for and attempt the UPSC exams. Whenever in doubt, ask yourself this question: Why do I want to become a civil servant? Once you have that answer, remind yourself of it — that will serve as your motivation and reason to stay positive,” asserts Mehraj.

Mehraj addresses that there will always be ups and downs. “Set realistic goals and celebrate accomplishments along the way. Focus on the learning process rather than obsessing over outcomes. Celebrate small victories and reward yourself.”

According to a statement by the UPSC, “The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the rules of the examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination, 2023.”

