Patliputra University To Announce Second Cut-off Merit List Today

Patna: According to the Patliputra University Dean (PPU Dean), the university will announce its second cut-off merit list on Monday. Students will be given enough time to get done with the admission procedure by June 25. He also added that the third and the final cut-off merit list will be announced on June 27 and the admission process will be completed by July 2.

The data says - a total of 47,632 students have been duly admitted to degree part - 1 courses in different colleges of the PPU till Sunday, as per the first cut-off merit list announced by the university on June 9.

The PPU colleges completed the process students' admission to arts, science and commerce streams with validation and verification of their documents and testimonials. The university has nearly 1.15 lakh seats at the Degree Part I course in these three streams.

According to Prof A K Nag, dean of students' welfare, university had received 1.17 lakh applications for admission this year. This was for the Degree Part - I regular courses for the academic session 2023-27 under the newly introduced four-year choice based credit system (CBCS).

The university has decided to admit students in its 69 colleges, including 26 constituent colleges in Patna and Nalanda districts, he said.

