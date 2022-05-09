Postpone #NEETPG 2022 examination by 6 to 8 week, says P. Wilson

According to the tweet made by DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party, P. Wilson, a member of DMK, has written a letter to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandviya, requesting the postponement of the NEET PG examination by 6-8 weeks.

As per his letter, doctors, healthcare workers, and medical staff members are the front-line heroes in the battle against COVID-19.

"They have performed a herculean task, putting their health, families, and most importantly, their own lives at risk, to help society. Therefore, when the medical student community comes with a plea, the least we can do is redress their grievances," the letter read.

Wilson further stated in the letter that the process of admissions was finally completed by 3rd May 2022, and there are only three weeks left for preparation.

"You can imagine the state of mind of students, who, till May 2022, were hoping to secure an admission through NEET PG 2021, and now they have to immediately prepare for the next set of examinations," he further stated in the letter.

"Further, the students are required to travel to distant cities during the last crucial days of their preparation amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. It is also pertinent to mention that this lack of time between completion of NEET PG 2021 admissions and NEET PG 2022 exam disallows and makes ineligible many aspiring medical students from States of Kerala, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir who are, at the moment, fulfilling their internship requirements and therefore the deadline excludes potential and capable students from these States," the letter read.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:49 PM IST