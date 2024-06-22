Postpone June 23 Exam Amid Controversies Around NEET-UG: Shashi Tharoor

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo: File Image

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has asked the government to delay the NEET-PG exams scheduled for June 23 amid the ongoing controversy. He raised concerns about the hot weather in northern India, which could affect candidates taking the exams by the National Testing Agency and National Board of Examinations (NBE).

“Given the allegations surrounding the conduct of NEET-UG exams, I urge the Government to postpone NEET-PG scheduled on June 23rd,” wrote Shashi Tharoor on X.

“Additionally, as an MP from Kerala, I must point out that due to the shortage of seats in examination centres here, hundreds of people from the Southern states of India are forced to come North to take this exam — and the current severe heatwave situation in the North, which has taken the lives of over 100 people in the last 3 months, and resulted in some 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases, puts these students unnecessarily at risk,” he added.

NEET-UG examination controversy

The NEET-UG retest for 1,563 candidates will be held on Sunday, June 23. While conducting the examination, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Union education ministry will be present at the examination centres.

While hearing separate pleas on the NEET (Undergraduate)-2024 examination, the apex court had on June 18 said even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.