Pondicherry University Releases Dates For Non-Teaching Recruitment Exams; Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the theory exam dates for the recruitment of non-teaching posts for the Pondicherry University.

The notifications for these vacancies were released by the NTA on September 1, 2022 and September 27, 2023. The candidates that applied for the openings will now be able to check the schedule for the examination. The time table for the Non-Teaching Recruitment exams is available on the official website of NTA i.e. nta.ac.in.

The exam is set to be conducted in the OMR sheets/in pen paper mode. As notified by the National Testing Agency, the Pondicherry University recruitment exam 2022-23 is scheduled to be held on November 25, 2023 and November 26, 2023.

NTA also notified that the admit cards, time and shift, exam centre, instructions, and other information related to the recruitment exams will be provided three days before the main exam is set to take place. NTA has also recommended candidates to keep a check on the official websites of NTA i.e. nta.ac.in and the Pondicherry University i.e. recruitment.pondiuni.edu.in for the latest updates related to the recruitment exam.

It is important for the candidates to note that the exams will be conducted at centres within the city of Pondicherry.

The vacancy posts for which the recruitment exams are being conducted include Junior Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Multitasking staff (MTS), Senior Technical Assistant (Networking/Computer), Lab Assistant Department: Physics, Semi Professional Assistant, and Nursing Officer.

The NTA has also released helpline number for the candidates in case of any doubts or queries. Candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011- 69227700 or 011- 40759000.

