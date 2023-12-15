Police Pursue Accused Fleeing Sexual Harassment Charges | Representative Image

Inspector Basavaraj from the Bilagi police station has announced the registration of a case under the Pocso Act, following a complaint lodged by the school principal. In light of this development, the district juvenile justice board has been promptly informed to facilitate additional actions. The accused, facing the charges, has reportedly fled the scene, eluding authorities, according to reports.

Ningaraju Kumbar, the deputy director of KREIS, disclosed the reception of a report submitted by the district social welfare officer. This report, directing the school principal to initiate a police complaint, has triggered a swift response. Kumbar asserted a policy of zero tolerance for cases of sexual harassment, affirming that the accused individual will face suspension imminently, marking the commencement of a departmental inquiry.

Authorities are alleging that the accused specifically targeted four to five female students, engaging in acts of sexual touching, making crude remarks regarding their bodies, and prolonging conversations beyond necessary bounds. The gravity of the allegations underscores the urgency with which legal and administrative actions are being pursued in response to the reported incidents.

Inspector Basavaraj's emphasis on invoking the Pocso Act reflects the seriousness with which the legal system is treating the matter. The involvement of the district juvenile justice board indicates a commitment to ensuring that appropriate measures are taken to address the alleged misconduct.

Deputy Director Ningaraju Kumbar's unequivocal stance on zero tolerance for sexual harassment within the educational system emphasizes the commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for students. The imminent suspension of the accused, coupled with the initiation of a departmental inquiry, reinforces the resolve to thoroughly investigate the matter and mete out appropriate consequences.

As the accused remains at large, the law enforcement agencies, in coordination with relevant boards and authorities, are actively pursuing the necessary steps to bring the accused to justice and address the concerns raised by the reported incidents of sexual harassment within the school.



