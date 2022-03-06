Police finds 3 missing minor students, hands over to parents

Phagwara: Three minor school students who had been missing for four days were handed back to their parents on Sunday, according to police.

When the three children were reunited with their parents, they were emotional.

Phagwara Harinderpal Singh, a sub-divisional superintendent of police, claimed the three students were from a nearby neighbourhood.

He told a press conference that the trio attended a government school in the village of Khothran and ran away from their school on their own on March 2.

"All students of class 6 and aged around 14 years, first went to the Phagwara railway station, then to Jalandhar Cantonment railway station and from there to Ambala in Haryana," he said.





They spent a night at Ambala and then went to Chandigarh with an unknown man, he said.





"They wanted to work but were unable to find any," he said.





The unknown man left them at Chandigarh railway station, the SP said.





"Since we had sent their photographs to all police stations, including to the ones in neighbouring states, we got information about them last evening, brought them here and handed them over to their parents here today," he said.





"Though the trio said they had left on their own in search of work for leading an independent life, we are investigating if they were misled by somebody," Singh added.





A complaint with the police about the three children having gone missing was lodged on March 3 by the parents of one of them, he said.



ALSO READ Three students from Andhra drown in stream

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:20 PM IST