PMK: Fix Private medical college fees at Rs 13,610

Chennai: According to PMK Founder S.Ramadoss, the Tamil Nadu government should issue an order immediately fixing the rates for 50% of private medical college seats at Rs 13,610 per year, bringing it in line with government medical colleges.

Ramadoss welcomed the National Medical Commission's (NMC) recent recommendation that the fee for 50% of seats in private medical colleges and recognised universities be equal to that of government medical colleges.

According to him, private medical colleges charge an annual fee of Rs 3.85 lakh to Rs 4.15 lakh for the seats given to the state government.





The fees charged by government medical colleges is Rs 13,610, which is less than the fees charged by private schools for lower kindergarten (LKG) class, Ramadoss said.





He said more than the private medical colleges, it is important to implement the new fees structure in deemed universities as they charge between Rs 20-25 lakh per year.

It should be noted that the majority of Tamil Nadu's political parties reject NEET, claiming that it will harm social justice by preventing poor students from passing the entrance exam.

Ramadoss said there have been instances where students from poor families were not able to join the private medical colleges as the fee structure was very high.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:09 PM IST