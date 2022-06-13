PM National apprenticeship mela to be held in 200+ locations across country

PM Modi | Photo: ANI

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will hold the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela every month from now on with the goal of connecting youth with greater possibilities for on-the-job training within corporations and a better chance at finding work.

The mela will be held on June 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The PM National Apprenticeship Mela will take place in over 200 venues across India, according to a release from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. More than 1000 businesses from 36 different industries will be represented at the Mela, with opportunities for apprentices to be hired.

Individuals with a 5th-12th-grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree are eligible to apply for an interview in any of these trades or possibilities. Candidates will be able to choose from over 500 different trades, including welders, electricians, housekeepers, beauticians, mechanics, and more.

This program's major purpose is to encourage firms to hire apprentices from these cities, as well as to support employers in finding and developing their potential through training and practical skillsets that provide value to their workplace.

Candidates will also get Apprenticeship credentials from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) at the completion of their training time, allowing them to be recognized in the sector.

The Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas provides an opportunity for participating organizations to meet potential apprentices on a shared platform and choose candidates on the spot. Apprentices can also be hired at the event by small businesses with at least four employees.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, expressed, "Following the success of the previous apprenticeship Mela held in April, we have decided to organize the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) every month."

"We hope both the candidate and the establishments will benefit from this model of skill development. We aim to engage over one million youth as apprentices through these melas. This will not only give the candidates hands-on experience on the shop floors but also address the challenge of migration at a local level," he added.