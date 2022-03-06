PM Modi: Today's India is innovating, improving, influencing world

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Sunday that India is innovating, improving, and influencing the world at the moment.

PM Modi said at the Golden Jubilee of Symbiosis University, "We learn that an institution is made by the hard work of everyone associated with it. Today is the day to celebrate all the students, alumni and professors who made Symbiosis University what it is today." "Symbiosis University is based on the principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. It is a medium to connect the whole world as one family, this has been our culture. I am glad that this tradition is still alive in our country," he added.

Lauding initiatives like Startup India, Standup India, Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission represent the aspirations of our youth, PM Modi said, "Today's India is innovating, improving and influencing the whole world."



Further, the Prime Minister said that right now, amid the Ukraine crisis, the world is witnessing how India is evacuating its citizens out of the war zone safely with Operation Ganga.



"From software to health, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Electric Vehicle (EV), from drone to semiconductors, the government is bringing reforms in every sector to open up new opportunities for our youth," he said.

"India has emerged as the second-largest country in the world in mobile manufacturing. Seven years ago, there were only 2 mobile manufacturing companies in India, today more than 200 manufacturing units are engaged in this work," PM Modi added.



He also urged the youth to create their own startups, and said, "Solutions to local problems and challenges faced by people should come from universities and the youth."



"Whatever field you are in, the way you set goals for your career, the same way, set goals for the country," he added.



The sectors in which India did not show any representation before are the ones in which the nation is becoming a global leader, the Prime Minister said.



"The government trusts the strength of the youth of the country. That's why we are opening sectors one after the other for you. I urge you all to make the most of these opportunities," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:37 PM IST