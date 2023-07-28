PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' This Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Siksha Samagam,' a commemorative event celebrating the successful completion of three years of the National Education Policy (NEP). The event to be held on July 29, 2023 will shed light on the transformative impact of the policy on India's education landscape.

The NEP, which was implemented in 2020, aimed to revolutionize the nation's education system, fostering a 21st-century learning environment that promotes creativity, critical thinking, and practical skill development. The policy envisions an education system that empowers students to become well-rounded individuals, capable of addressing global challenges.

“These schools will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," the PMO said.

Platform to share insights on NEP

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will include sixteen sessions, in which discussions will be held on themes including access to quality education and governance, equitable and inclusive education, issues of socio-economically disadvantaged group, national institute ranking framework, Indian knowledge system, internationalisation of education, among others.

The 'Siksha Samagam' will serve as a platform for stakeholders, including students and representatives from educational institutions, to share their experiences and insights gained through the NEP's implementation.

As India marks the third anniversary of the NEP, the nation looks forward to building on the policy's achievements and striving towards a brighter future, where education plays a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

