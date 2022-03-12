PM Modi to deliver convocation address at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat for a two-day visit, will deliver the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar's Lavad area.

"At 11 AM, I will be at the Rashtriya Raksha University, where I am honoured to be delivering the Convocation address. A building in the university will also be dedicated to the nation," PM Modi said in a tweet. PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat began on Friday where he held a roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister also spoke at a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at the GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad before visiting his mother Heeraben Modi at her Gandhinagar home. He also presided over a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the district's ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:53 PM IST