PM Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon 2023 Participants Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak with the Smart India Hackathon 2023 participants today, December 19. PM Modi will be engaging with the participants via video conference at 9:30 pm, which is the grand finale of the hackathon. This year, 44,000 teams have submitted almost 50,000 concepts. A monetary award of Rs 1 lakh per problem statement will be given to the winning teams of the Smart Indian Hackathon.

Smart India Hackathon

The goal of the annual Smart India Hackathon is to foster an ecosystem of creativity and startup culture among a diverse range of age groups. School children enrolled in grades six through twelve make up the Junior group. Regular students at higher education institutions pursuing graduate/postgraduate, PhD, and other degrees are included in the Senior group.

The problem statements from Central and State Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Industries, and NGOs are available to the participating teams, and they cover both software and hardware editions. This year, state governments and 51 agencies representing 25 Union Ministers have submitted 231 problem statements (176 software and 55 hardware).

Dates and schedule

The SIH Senior Grand Finale will end on December 23. While, this coming first week of February is the SIH Junior grand finale. The national grand finale will be place at 48 nodal centers this year. There will be more than 12,000 participants in the program, along with 2,500 mentors. A total of 1282 teams have made the short list, and they will present their skills and offer solutions in a variety of areas, including space technology, robotics and drones, smart vehicles, biotech, healthtech, clean technology, heritage and culture, and more.

Through the hackathon, students can display their skills and come up with creative, unconventional ideas for open innovation. SIH made its debut in 2017.