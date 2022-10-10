PM Modi stresses on skill development, urges youth to know its importance

e-Paper Get App
'I want to emphasise that societies that focus on education will succeed. Thus, I hope we keep focusing on ways to make education more accessible to the youth'.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 05:49 PM IST
Prime Minister of India | File Photo
New Delhi: Prime Minister of India Modi on Monday stressed on the importance of skill development in the country as he urged the youngsters to focus on education.

“I am glad that more youngsters are focusing on medicine, engineering and other such streams. At the same time, I want to stress on the importance of skill development as well,” PM Modi Tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: “I want to emphasise that societies that focus on education will succeed. Thus, I hope we keep focusing on ways to make education more accessible to the youth.”

Last month, as PM Modi was addressing more than nine lakh students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) through a video message on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, he said that ITIs will have an important role to play in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He said government of India has ensured modern courses such as coding, AI, robotics, 3D printing, drone technology, and telemedicine are offered by it is.

