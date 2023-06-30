PM Modi Launches Book Narrating 100-Year Journey of Delhi University

New Delhi: A coffee-table book narrating the 100-year-old journey of Delhi University through text, data, maps, infographics and photographs was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.



The prime minister launched the book 'Aura University of Delhi at 100' at the valedictory ceremony of the varsity's centenary celebrations here.



The book discusses the important milestones, changes and growth that the university has witnessed since its inception.



The University of Delhi was established in 1922 and turned 100 years in 2022.



In the 216-page book, DU professor Anu Kapur analysed numerous documents related to Delhi University, including minutes of Academic Council meetings, speeches of the formers Vice Chancellor and news articles over several years to prepare a pictorial biography of the varsity.



"It is an honour that the book was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a coffee-table book published by the University of Delhi," a visibly delighted Kapur told PTI.



Kapur, a professor of geography at the university, said DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh saw her work worthy to be part of the centenary celebrations. "The narrative of the book picks the important, different and interesting events of the University of Delhi. The choice is subjective yet an attempt is made to cover a wide canvas," the 64-year-old professor said.



In the book, the author sheds light not only on the infrastructural growth of the university but also on how it evolved over the years. The book categorises the important events of 100 years into four phases, each spanning 25 years. Interestingly, these periods are watersheds of the evolving focus of the University of Delhi.



"In the first 25 years from 1922 to 1947, the university searches for its home and sets its academic moorings. From 1948 to 1972, DU plays a crucial role and responds meaningfully to the partition of India and the challenges of a newly independent country. From 1973 to 1997, it is responding to an array of challenges as the varsity grows in size and expands its boundaries by the time it turns 75. In the fourth phase, from 1998 to 2022, the University of Delhi revisits its past, reinvents its present and lays out a blueprint for the future," the author noted.



"For pictures, we tried to access the archives. The university has a rich history, so it took some time to prepare a timeline of events for the book," Kapur said.



'Aura' will be of value to all those who have studied at this university and those who have wanted to or desire to study here, the author believes.



A large gathering of teachers, staff, students and distinguished alumni of the university gathered at the multi-purpose sports complex to attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebration event.