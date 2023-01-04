PM Modi lauds Pariksha Pe Charcha as registrations double for 2023

Representational image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with students, parents and teachers during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27 and lauded the initiative through a tweet on Wednesday.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our #ExamWarriors. I look forward to the programme on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction. #PPC2023," PM Modi said in the tweet.

The sixth edition of the event will be taking place at Talkatora Indoor stadium in New Delhi.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha, organised by the Ministry of Education, is an annual event wherein PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board exams while also answering their questions regarding exams, stress, and much more.

The event first took place on Feburary 16, 2018 as Modi interacted with school and college students alike.

How many participants in PPC-2023?

According to the Ministry of Education, compared to 2022, registrations have more than doubled this year. In comparison to PPC-2022, which had about 15.7 lakh participants, PPC-2023 had about 38.80 lakh participants (children making up 31.24 lakh, teachers making up 5.6 lakh, and parents making up 1.95 lakh).

More than 150 countries' had representation from students, instructors, and parents have signed up for PPC-2023, according to the statement.

