PM Modi lauds IITs in weekly radio programme Mann Ki Baat

The Prime Minister lauded the premier institutions for standing by the idea of the 'Techade of India' with their research and inventions.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi during his weekly radio programme Man Ki Baat | File
New Delhi: In his weekly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and talked about several researches, inventions, etc, undertaken by the central institutions.

Signifying 'Techade of India', PM Modi lauded IITs for following the idea and displaying several innovations.

"I would like to laud all IITs for a unique effort to enhance research and innovation. I also hope other universities and institutions follow this practice. #MannKiBaat," said a tweet by PM Modi

PM Modi stated that 23 IITs, between October 14 to 15, came together to show their works, which included various innovation and research projects and 75 of the best projects were displayed.

IIT Bhubaneshwar received a special mention for portable ventilator benefitting newborn babies that can be used on batteries and in remote areas.

