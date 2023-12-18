PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File photo

By cutting the ribbon on the Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, the PM also unveiled translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai, and other famous Tamil literature into multiple languages and braille. After then, the PM toured the exhibition. On this occasion, a cultural program was also planned. The mission of Kashi Tamil Sangamam is to commemorate, reaffirm, and retrace the historical connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of the nation's most significant and venerable centers of learning.

The Prime Minister explained that coming to Kashi from Tamil Nadu only meant traveling from Madurai Meenakshi, the home of Lord Mahadev, to Kashi Vishalakshi. The Prime Minister expressed trust in the hospitality of the people of Kashi, highlighting the special love and bond between the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The Prime Minister underlined that the participants will carry memories, customs, and the culture of Kashi back to Tamil Nadu together with the blessings of Lord Mahadev. The use of artificial intelligence in real-time translation of Prime Minister Modi's speech in Tamil was also emphasized, and he reaffirmed its application in future events.

The Prime Minister stated, quoting Subramania Bharathi, that Kashi-Tamil Sangamam vibrations are resonating both domestically and globally. Since Kashi Tamil Sangamam's founding last year, he said, thousands of people—including heads of mutts, students, artists, writers, craftspeople, and professionals—have joined, and the organization has grown to be a powerful forum for discussion and idea sharing.

PM appreciated cooperative effort between IIT Chennai & BHU

He conveyed his happiness about the cooperative effort between IIT Chennai and Banaras Hindu University, wherein IIT Chennai is offering thousands of Varanasi students online support in science and mathematics through the Vidya Shakti Initiative. The Prime Minister stated that these latest events demonstrate the strong emotional and creative ties that exist between the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi. "Kashi Tamil Sangamam furthers the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,'" stated the prime minister. He added that the founding of Kashi Telugu Sangamam and Saurashtra Kashi Sangamam was motivated by this spirit.

Second phase

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam's second phase will run through December 30. The first phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam took place last year from November 16 to December 16, 2022. It is anticipated that some 1,400 people—representing a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds—will travel from various regions of Tamil Nadu in 7 groups of 200 individuals each. As per their vacation plan, they would also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya while in Kashi.

Seven holy rivers in India have inspired the names of the seven groups: Students (Ganga), Teachers (Yamuna), Professionals (Godavari), Spiritual (Saraswati), Farmers and Artisans (Narmada), Writers (Sindhu), and Traders and Businessmen (Kaveri).