PM Modi endorsed Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023's registration date extended; read details here

PM Narendra Modi will give kids guidance on academics and professions at the Pariksha Pe Charcha event, which will take place at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi on January 27.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 02:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo
PM Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 registration date has been extended to January 27. The PPC 2023 registration and participation form may be found on the official website at innovateindia.mygov.in for teachers, parents, and students.

"#PPC2023: Get ready for Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ’s valuable mantras to leave behind your exam stress & excel in life! The date to participate in #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023. Participate now: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/," read the tweet by Ministry of Education.

Students who are interested in participating in Pariksha Pe Charcha had till December 30 to sign up on innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023 and submit a creative writing piece based on one of the many topics that have been posted on the website. The time limit has now been extended. For students, instructors, and parents, the topics vary.

The programme may include a few of the NCERT's shortlisted questions. The participants who posed those queries might be given the chance to speak with the media.

