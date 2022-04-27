PM Modi asks teachers to take necessary Covid-19 precautions in schools

In a meeting held by PM Modi with the State CMs over rising Covid-19 cases in India, the minister asked teachers to take necessary Covid-19 precautions in schools across India to prevent children from contracting Covid.

Moreover, he asked the children, teachers, and parents eligible for vaccination to get jabbed as soon as possible to maintain safety on the school premises.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 01:22 PM IST