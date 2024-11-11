PM Internship's Scheme Registration Deadline Extended To November 15: Apply Now! Check Details

PM Internship Scheme 2024 | Official Website

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the PM Internship Scheme to November 15. Eligible candidates can apply for various internship positions via the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in. This initiative aims to foster the professional development of young individuals and is expected to benefit 10 million people over the next five years.

How to Apply for the PM Internship Scheme

Visit the official portal at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the "Register" link and fill in the required information.

After submitting your details, the system will generate a resume based on your inputs.

You can apply for up to five internship opportunities, selecting your preferences regarding location, sector, and qualifications.

Submit your application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Stipend Details

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 throughout their internship period. Of this amount, ₹500 will be contributed by the host company through their CSR funds, while the remaining ₹4,500 will be provided by the government. The scheme also adheres to reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates must:

Be between the ages of 21 and 24

Have completed high school or higher secondary school

Hold an ITI certificate, a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a degree such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or B Pharma

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 offers a total of 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors, with participation from leading companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks.