 PM Internship's Scheme Registration Deadline Extended To November 15: Apply Now! Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPM Internship's Scheme Registration Deadline Extended To November 15: Apply Now! Check Details

PM Internship's Scheme Registration Deadline Extended To November 15: Apply Now! Check Details

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has extended the registration deadline for the PM Internship Scheme to November 15. Eligible candidates, aged 21-24, can apply for internships across 24 sectors via pminternship.mca.gov.in. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000, with ₹500 from host companies and ₹4,500 from the government.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
PM Internship Scheme 2024 | Official Website

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the PM Internship Scheme to November 15. Eligible candidates can apply for various internship positions via the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in. This initiative aims to foster the professional development of young individuals and is expected to benefit 10 million people over the next five years.

How to Apply for the PM Internship Scheme

Visit the official portal at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the "Register" link and fill in the required information.

FPJ Shorts
Dating A Tree? Influencer Films Herself Hugging, Kissing & Going On Long Rides With A Tree In YouTube Videos
Dating A Tree? Influencer Films Herself Hugging, Kissing & Going On Long Rides With A Tree In YouTube Videos
BPP University Offers ‘Career Guarantee’ To Indian Students In UK
BPP University Offers ‘Career Guarantee’ To Indian Students In UK
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter That Claimed Life Of One Solider
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter That Claimed Life Of One Solider
Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Schooled By 'The Liver Doc' For Spreading Misinformation Regarding Healthy Breakfast Mix
Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Schooled By 'The Liver Doc' For Spreading Misinformation Regarding Healthy Breakfast Mix

After submitting your details, the system will generate a resume based on your inputs.

You can apply for up to five internship opportunities, selecting your preferences regarding location, sector, and qualifications.

Submit your application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Stipend Details

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 throughout their internship period. Of this amount, ₹500 will be contributed by the host company through their CSR funds, while the remaining ₹4,500 will be provided by the government. The scheme also adheres to reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Read Also
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon
article-image

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates must:

Be between the ages of 21 and 24

Have completed high school or higher secondary school

Hold an ITI certificate, a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a degree such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or B Pharma

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 offers a total of 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors, with participation from leading companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in

Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in

UP BTC 2024 DEIEd Results Released: Check First & Third Semester Outcomes Now, Direct link And...

UP BTC 2024 DEIEd Results Released: Check First & Third Semester Outcomes Now, Direct link And...

PM Internship's Scheme Registration Deadline Extended To November 15: Apply Now! Check Details

PM Internship's Scheme Registration Deadline Extended To November 15: Apply Now! Check Details

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024 To Be OUT Today At 11 am On telanganaopenschool.org; Direct Link Here

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024 To Be OUT Today At 11 am On telanganaopenschool.org; Direct Link Here

Karnataka: Row Over Kashmiri Students' Beards At Govt Nursing College Resolved Amicably, Says Hassan...

Karnataka: Row Over Kashmiri Students' Beards At Govt Nursing College Resolved Amicably, Says Hassan...