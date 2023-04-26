 PM inaugurates NAMO Medical College at Silvassa
After inaugurating the medical college, the first in the Union Territory, PM Modi inspected facilities on the campus.

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Official

Daman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute at Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The prime minister also interacted with workers involved in the construction of the college complex.

He was accompanied by Praful Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory.

Narendra Modi reached Silvassa, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, from Kerala earlier in the day.

The medical college complex has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 203 crore and houses a multi-storey library, an academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, club house, residential accommodation for faculty, and hostels for students besides outdoor and indoor sports facilities.

Narendra Modi is slated to address a gathering at Sayli village near Silvassa later and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for various projects across the Union Territory.

In the evening, he will travel to Daman town where he will hold a 16-km roadshow along a newly-developed seafront road.

