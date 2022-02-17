Please #DeferNEETMDS2022, candidates plead

Following the extension of the deadline for NEET PG internship declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), MDS candidates are demanding postponement of NEET MDS 2022 exam date.

The exam was scheduled to be held on March 6 in a (CBT) Computer-based test. However, the candidates are seeking postponement of the exam since many candidates had started their course in November 2021. If the exam is held in March, it would be difficult to adjust two batches.

NEET candidates have now taken it to Twitter, demanding postponement of the MDS 2022 examination, using the hashtag #DeferNEETMDS2022.



A Twitter user, also a candidate, wrote, "We NEET MDS 2022 aspirants requesting since so long, but the government is totally ignoring the topic. Our whole year is going to get wasted. Please help us."

Srishti Mehta says that the government has been long rejecting the pleas of candidates. "Maybe we're made for rejections. In college, teachers used to reject our work, and here the whole education system and ministers are rejecting our plea," she wrote.



While many backed the idea of postponing the exam, Ahemad Khan, another Twitter user, said, "As we all know that MDS counselling will be conducted incoherent with NEET PG counselling. If NEET PG got postponed to a later date, then what's the meaning to give an exam on an early date?"

