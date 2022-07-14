Plea in SC asks for accommodation of Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges

Indian students stranded in Ukraine |

A plea has been made in the Supreme Court which seeks to frame guidelines for the migration of Indian medical students, who are back from the war-torn country of Ukraine, to Indian Medical Colleges due to war as a one-time measure in the equivalent academic year. The plea was filed by the returnee students, who have sought the urgent indulgence of this court in light of the unique situation which has presented itself in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis which has gravely impeded their education of them. The unfortunate events in Ukraine have led to the evacuation of students and consequently, their education has inevitably come to a stand-still.

According to the petition submitted through attorney Ashwarya Sinha, the education of approximately 14,000 evacuated Indian students has come to an end because their careers are in jeopardy and because of the fundamental rights guaranteed by Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Indian Constitution are now illusory.

The advocate further claimed that the evacuees, including the petitioners, in this case, are experiencing excruciating mental anguish and suffering because their futures are in limbo and their education has essentially come to a standstill since February 2022, with no realistic prospect of the war-torn nation returning to peace.

"The unfortunate situation which has transpired in the present case is that the Petitioners are neither in a position to resume their education at their respective institutions in Ukraine nor permitted to continue their education at institutions in India under the present regulations," the petition said.

Therefore, the petitioners have also sought to issue an appropriate direction under Section 45 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, upon the NMC to frame guidelines and SOPs for the migration of Indian medical students who have been evacuated from Ukraine to Indian Medical Colleges as a one-time measure in the equivalent academic year.

The petition also sought to issue direction upon the Centre to issue necessary directions under Section 46 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019; and an appropriate direction upon the respondents to provide adequate infrastructural/academic and financial support for the continuation of medical education of the evacuated Indian students from Ukraine.

Read Also Ukraine returnees divided on Russia’s proposal to accommodate Indian students