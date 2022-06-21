e-Paper Get App

PIB counters fake circular, NEETUG not postponed

NEET UG 2022 Admit cards are to be released soon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 has not been delayed and will be held on July 17, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which described the exam postponement notification as bogus. According to the false circular, the NEET UG 2022 exam was rescheduled for September 4th.

This comes after medical test aspirants used the hashtags #JUSTICEforNEETUG and #DeferNEETUG to seek the postponement of NEET UG 2022 on social media. The NTA, on the other hand, has not verified any postponement. The NEET admit cards are expected to be released soon by the NTA. The NEET admit card 2022 will be available at ntaneet.nic.in after it is issued.

