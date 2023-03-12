e-Paper Get App
The UGC Chairman inaugurated the newly constructed UGC-HRDC building on Osmania University (OU) campus on Friday. He said that a one nation-one data portal was being developed, which will have all UGC guidelines and other details.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

Hyderabad: Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that PhD is not mandatory for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in universities and colleges and a qualification in UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) would suffice.

UGC shared the update via the official Twitter handle, stating, "PhD not mandatory for Assistant Professors’ posts in universities: UGC Chairman."

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said the new building was a great addition to the existing infrastructure at the OU and it would contribute a lot to the teaching fraternity at higher education across the country.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder narrated initiatives and progress of the University and said 50 percent of the administrative posts were earmarked for the women faculty members.

