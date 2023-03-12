UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

Hyderabad: Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that PhD is not mandatory for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in universities and colleges and a qualification in UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) would suffice.

As reported by telangana today, The UGC Chairman inaugurated the newly constructed UGC-HRDC building on Osmania University (OU) campus on Friday. He said that a one nation-one data portal was being developed, which will have all UGC guidelines and other details.

UGC shared the update via the official Twitter handle, stating, "PhD not mandatory for Assistant Professors’ posts in universities: UGC Chairman."

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said the new building was a great addition to the existing infrastructure at the OU and it would contribute a lot to the teaching fraternity at higher education across the country.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder narrated initiatives and progress of the University and said 50 percent of the administrative posts were earmarked for the women faculty members.