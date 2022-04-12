Ph.D. aspirants await Mumbai University's entrance exam dates

Mumbai University's PET (Ph.D. Entrance Exam) is held twice a year, usually in March and December. However, it is April, and no official notification has been announced by Mumbai University for the Ph.D. students. They are awaiting the application opening, and entrance examination dates, as the examination was not held in the previous three years before 2021. The exam was last conducted in December 2021.

The question was raised at Mumbai University. A letter regarding the same has been written to the Vice-Chancellor of the Mumbai University, Suhas Pednekar.

"We had requested four exams per year, but this was not accepted, instead, two attempts were given per year," said Vaibhav Thorat, a member of the Mumbai University Senate.

"The new academic session has begun with no preparations seen, and no updates or notifications have been given. At the very least, the exam should take place in April or May, and the details should be available as soon as possible. We are requesting this solely for the benefit of research students," he added.

The students are anticipating the attempts. Many of them missed the chance to enroll themselves for a Ph.D. at Mumbai University last time. "I have been preparing for this for the last one and a half years," said Rahul M., "and had given my last attempt in the month of December, but was unable to clear it because of just 2-3 marks. Now I'm waiting for the next entrance, which I'm hoping will happen soon," he added.

Officials from Mumbai University, on the other hand, say that they will issue a notice regarding the PET exams soon and that the exam will be held by June.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST