Phase 2 Web Options Entry For AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Begins Today

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will commence the web options entry for the second phase of AP PGCET counselling 2023 today, November 11. Candidates who registered for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Entrance Test counselling can exercise web options on the official website, cets.apsche.gov.in. The last date for exercising web options is November 15.

Candidates will be able to change options on November 16 and the seat allotment result will be declared on the basis of options filled by candidates on November 18.

It is crucial for a candidate to pass the relevant test papers for the course they are applying to, as well as the Andhra Pradesh PGECET. Meeting the qualifying standards and other pertinent requirements is essential. According to the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations and Admissions) Order, 1974, admission to 85% of the seats in each course is reserved for candidates from the local area, with the remaining 15% of seats being open to all applicants. Additionally, candidates who have qualified for GATE or GPAT based on test results will be given priority when college seats are filled. Candidates who meet the requirements for the Andhra Pradesh PGECET will be selected to fill the remaining seats based on their merit rankings.

The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is known by its acronym, AP PGECET. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is represented by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, which is in charge of it. After passing the test, candidates are accepted into engineering and pharmacy programs at colleges that have been accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education as well as their affiliated institutions.

