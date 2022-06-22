Phase 2 of internal exams begins at Delhi University

Delhi University |

For undergraduate and graduate students who were unable to take the exam in the first round due to the COVID-19 epidemic and other factors, Delhi University has announced that the second round of internal exams will be held. The institution said that registration for the exam will start on June 29 in a notification sent out on Tuesday.

May and June saw the last set of physical mode exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The university's return to the physical style of testing was its first in two years. However, some kids were unable to take the test for a variety of reasons, including COVID-19.

"The attendance was around 97 percent during the examination. Only a few students haven't given the examination due to various reasons. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of Examinations," said DS Rawat, the Dean of examinations.

According to the notification, the university has decided to hold the IV/VI/VIII semester second phase exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including those at the School of Open Learning (SOL), for "leftover students" who were unable to sit for the May/June 2022 exams due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and other factors.

The School of Open Learning (SOL) will make a distinct registration provision for its students, according to the varsity.