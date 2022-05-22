Phase 1 for NATA: applications close tomorrow! Learn how to apply

The registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture also called NATA will be closed tomorrow, May 23, 2022. Those who are yet to apply for this examination can fill out the NATA application form 2022 on the official website- nata.in the latest by tomorrow.

The registration process for NATA 2022 test 1 includes uploading an image, documents, fee payment, application corrections, etc. The students will receive their NATA admit card on June 7, 2022, at the official website. The NATA 2022 result for test 1 will be announced on June 20, 2022.

To register for this examination:

Visit - nata.in. - the NATA official website. Click on “New Candidate Registration” which will be found on the home page Enter the required credentials such as email ID contact number etc. Submit the details and complete filling up the application form. Upload the mandated documents like scanned images, passport-sized photographs and signatures. Proceed to pay the application fee Download and print the application form.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:54 PM IST