PFRDA Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) | Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

About PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022:

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has invited applications for the recruitment of 22 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts in September to October 2022. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) are going to organize the PFRDA Assistant Manager Exam on November 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – PFRDA Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)

Number of Vacancy – 22

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Now

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online Examination

Details of PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022:

PFRDA has released the PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022 now. Candidates can download their PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022 and also get more information regarding the Exam from the official web portal.

The organization has uploaded the PFRDA Assistant Manager Exam Date 2022 & the admit card for the aforesaid examination are also available to download. Applied candidates will able to check and download their PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022 online by using their login details, as the admit card are available on official web portal pfrda.org.in

Admit Card details of PFRDA Assistant Manager Exam 2022:

Before proceeding for the exam, you must be aware of the PFRDA Assistant Manager syllabus, PFRDA Assistant Manager exam pattern & PFRDA Assistant Manager practice paper. So, here we have provided the exam date /admit card download link as well as the PFRDA Assistant Manager Syllabus & PFRDA Assistant Manager practice paper link in the below section through which candidate will able to boost their examination preparation.

All the candidates are advised to maintain the decorum of Examination Hall & be on time as their will be pre examination formalities over there.

Candidates can download their PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022 from the official website pfrda.org.in

Instructions for Downloading the PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022 :

1. In order to download their PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022, candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to Login Page, Here they have to provide their following details-:

Registration No. / Login ID / Roll No.

Password / DOB

Verification Code (if specified)

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the PFRDA pfrda.org.in