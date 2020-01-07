Periyar University declares UG, PG semester exam results, check at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University has declared the semester exam results for all UG and PG courses. Students can check their results on University's official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in. The odd semester exams were held in November 2019. Students will be allowed to apply for re-verification, re-evaluation, and issue of duplicate answer sheet within 10 days of the announcement of result.

While the Periyar University has officially not issued any formal notification confirming the declaration of the exam results, media reports have quoted controller of examinations of the varsity.

Steps to check Periyar University Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Results Tab provided below:

Step 3: Fill in the required details, as asked on the page

Step 4: Verify and Submit all the details on the page

Step 5: Your Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download scorecard / take printout for future reference