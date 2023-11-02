 Pepper Spray Incident At Kupwara School's Self-Defence Event Causes 13 Students To Faint
In a shocking incident during a self defence event at Kupwara's school, 13 Students were hospitalised after reacting to pepper spray and losing consciousness.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Srinagar : During a self defense event on Thursday, at Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, more than 12 students had to be rushed to the hospital due to a mishap.

According to the PTI, the official stated that one of the students sprayed pepper spray  during the self-defence event which led to 13 students falling unconscious and had to be hospitalised immediately.

A self defence event was conducting at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district. The students used pepper spray during which resulted in some having a reaction to it and loose consciousness. The students were taken to the hospital the school staff and after being treated by the doctors, their condition is now stable.

Deputy Superintendent of Associate Hospital GMC Handwara, Dr Aijaz Ahmad, confirmed, "13 students were brought to the hospital and after treatment, their condition is now stable."

"The students had a reaction to the spray, and that there was no need to worry. " Mr. Ahmad added.

article-image

