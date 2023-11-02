Pepper Spray Incident At Kupwara School's Self-Defence Event Causes 13 Students To Faint

Representative image

Srinagar : During a self defense event on Thursday, at Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, more than 12 students had to be rushed to the hospital due to a mishap.

According to the PTI, the official stated that one of the students sprayed pepper spray during the self-defence event which led to 13 students falling unconscious and had to be hospitalised immediately.

A self defence event was conducting at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district. The students used pepper spray during which resulted in some having a reaction to it and loose consciousness. The students were taken to the hospital the school staff and after being treated by the doctors, their condition is now stable.

Deputy Superintendent of Associate Hospital GMC Handwara, Dr Aijaz Ahmad, confirmed, "13 students were brought to the hospital and after treatment, their condition is now stable."

"The students had a reaction to the spray, and that there was no need to worry. " Mr. Ahmad added.

Read Also Delhi Govt Declares 48-Hour School Closure Due To Escalating Air Pollution

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)