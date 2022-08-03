e-Paper Get App

Pending vacancies in central universities to be filled in 18 months: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

There are many vacancies reserved for the deprived sections of society, he said during a discussion on the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan | Photo Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that all pending vacancies, including for the reserved category, in various central universities will be filled in the next 12-18 months.

There are many vacancies reserved for the deprived sections of society, he said during a discussion on the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill.

Efforts are on to fill all pending vacancies reserved for SC/ST/OBC and economically weaker section (EWS) in the central universities, he said.

A special drive has been undertaken and recruitment will be done in mission mode, he said, adding pending vacancies would be filled over the next one and one-and-a-half years.

About 6,000 teaching posts are lying vacant across various central universities.

Read Also
Gati Shakti bill passed by Lok Sabha
article-image
HomeEducationPending vacancies in central universities to be filled in 18 months: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra govt files interim application in SC to recall last order asking SEC to...

FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra govt files interim application in SC to recall last order asking SEC to...

Mumbai: VVIP visit slows traffic on Western Express Highway

Mumbai: VVIP visit slows traffic on Western Express Highway

Watch Video: Smriti Irani drops fellow minister Bharati Pawar to office on scooty

Watch Video: Smriti Irani drops fellow minister Bharati Pawar to office on scooty

Mumbai: Western Railway collects over 35 crores as fines from ticketless travelers; officials...

Mumbai: Western Railway collects over 35 crores as fines from ticketless travelers; officials...

Thane: Two arrested for murdering a woman in Bhiwandi, one accused still absconding

Thane: Two arrested for murdering a woman in Bhiwandi, one accused still absconding