PECB signs partnership pact for training courses with Tsaaro Academy

Tsaaro Academy, privacy certification training platform, announced that it has signed a new partnership agreement with PECB, to distribute PECB training courses in India. This partnership will ensure that the respective companies will give their expertise-based contribution in offering and organizing 27032 courses among others, according to a press statement.

Akarsh Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, Tsaaro Academy said, “We are delighted to become a business partner with PECB and we look forward to starting expanding the reach of their informative and highly beneficial certification courses in the Indian market. I believe that our partnership with PECB will turn out to be a milestone in the journey of Tsaaro Academy.”

“PECB has built a strong reputation in the international market for its expertise and ability to develop and deliver many ISO standards training,” says Tim Rama, CEO of PECB. “We believe our training courses perfectly complement Tsaaro Academy Private Limited and this partnership will enable us to provide people in India a cost-effective way to invest in their professional careers.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:19 AM IST