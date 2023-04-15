Patna: Schools asked to revise timings amid heatwave in the state

heatwave in the state | ANI

Patna: The mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius at many places in Bihar, in the capital city it hits 41.5 degrees this week.

With the summer heat soaring in the state, the Met department has warned of intense heat during the next few days. after which, the Patna district administration on Friday directed all school authorities in the capital city to revise their timings.

The administration has also issued guidelines to prevent incidences of heat stroke among students.

“The district administration prohibits the academic activities for all classes (including in pre-schools and Anganwadi centers) after 11.45 am in all schools of the district. The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity with the order. The order will come into force from April 15,” said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Friday.

On Thursday, Patna recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius, and Gaya and Rohtas 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees respectively.

Jamui registered a high of 40.8 degrees, Aurangabad 40.7 degrees, and Khagaria 40.6 degrees, the IMD said.