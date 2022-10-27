Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

(High Court of Patna, Bihar) Post Name – Translator (Group B Post) | Image credit: LiveLaw

About Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022:

High Court of Judicature at Patna (Patna High Court) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Translator (Group B Post) on the official website of the Patna High Court recently. Online registration process for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022 has started from 21 October 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Application Starting Date – 21 October 2022

Application Last Date – 11 November 2022

Fee Payment Last Date – 13 November 2022

Admit Card – Available Soon

Tentative Exam Date – 08 January 2023

APPLICATION FEE:

General / EWS / BC / EBC – Rs.1,000/-

SC / ST / PH – Rs.500/-

Payment will be made through SBI Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/SBI Challan

AGE LIMIT:

(Age as on 01/January/2022)

Minimum Age : 18 Years.

Maximum Age : 37 Year

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As per Rules

Number of post – 39 Posts

JOB LOCATION:

Patna, Bihar

Details for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022:

There is total of 39 vacancies has been issued in the Patna High Court Recruitment 2022 for Translator Posts. Candidates can check the complete details before applying for Patna High Court Translator Online Form 2022 which has given below.

Category Wise Vacancy Distribution –

General – 16 Posts

EWS – 04 Posts

EBC – 07 Posts

BC – 05 Posts

SC – 06 Posts

ST – 01 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs. 44,900/- To Rs. 1,42,400/-

Qualification requirements for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022:

(i) Candidates who have Graduation with English as one of the subject from any recognized Board / University in India.

(ii) Candidate must have Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application (from a recognized Institution).

(iii) Preference will be given to Post-graduate candidates in English/ Hindi.

(iv) Preference will also be given to the candidates having knowledge of Urdu/ Bangla/ Kaithi.

Steps to Apply for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022:

1. Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Patna High Court before 11 November 2022 https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/

2. Requisites of Online Application (Scanned & in JPEG Format):

Photograph Image

Signature Image

Hand Written Self Declaration

Mode of Selection for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022 – Selection will be based on:

Written Test

& Interview