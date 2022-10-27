Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

About Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022:
High Court of Judicature at Patna (Patna High Court) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Translator (Group B Post) on the official website of the Patna High Court recently. Online registration process for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022 has started from 21 October 2022.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Application Starting Date – 21 October 2022
Application Last Date – 11 November 2022
Fee Payment Last Date – 13 November 2022
Admit Card – Available Soon
Tentative Exam Date – 08 January 2023
APPLICATION FEE:
General / EWS / BC / EBC – Rs.1,000/-
SC / ST / PH – Rs.500/-
Payment will be made through SBI Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/SBI Challan
AGE LIMIT:
(Age as on 01/January/2022)
Minimum Age : 18 Years.
Maximum Age : 37 Year
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As per Rules
Number of post – 39 Posts
JOB LOCATION:
Patna, Bihar
Details for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022:
There is total of 39 vacancies has been issued in the Patna High Court Recruitment 2022 for Translator Posts. Candidates can check the complete details before applying for Patna High Court Translator Online Form 2022 which has given below.
Category Wise Vacancy Distribution –
General – 16 Posts
EWS – 04 Posts
EBC – 07 Posts
BC – 05 Posts
SC – 06 Posts
ST – 01 Posts
Pay Scale – Rs. 44,900/- To Rs. 1,42,400/-
Qualification requirements for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022:
(i) Candidates who have Graduation with English as one of the subject from any recognized Board / University in India.
(ii) Candidate must have Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application (from a recognized Institution).
(iii) Preference will be given to Post-graduate candidates in English/ Hindi.
(iv) Preference will also be given to the candidates having knowledge of Urdu/ Bangla/ Kaithi.
Steps to Apply for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022:
1. Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Patna High Court before 11 November 2022 https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/
2. Requisites of Online Application (Scanned & in JPEG Format):
Photograph Image
Signature Image
Hand Written Self Declaration
Mode of Selection for Patna High Court Translator Recruitment 2022 – Selection will be based on:
Written Test
& Interview
