Patiala Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University: First-Year Student Found Dead In Hostel

In a shocking incident, a first-year student at Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala, was discovered lifeless in his hostel room on Saturday night, shrouded in mysterious circumstances.

Post-mortem reveals disturbing details

According to the Hindustan Times reports, the 23-year-old victim’s body was subjected to a post-mortem examination at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where doctors determined the cause of death as respiratory depression. This condition, characterized by an abnormal retention of carbon dioxide in the blood due to poor exchange with oxygen in the lungs, has raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Furthermore, the post-mortem revealed unsetting details, as doctors noted prick marks on the deceased student’s body, prompting suspicion of a possible drug overdose. To delve deeper into this angle, viscera samples have been dispatched to the state laboratory for a thorough examination, aiming to detect any traces of drugs in the victim’s body.

Investigation gathers pace into Student’s mysterious death

As per the reports, Civil Lines Station House Officer Harjinder Singh has initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, as the investigation into the incident gains momentum. Authorities are working to piece together the events leading to the untimely demise of the student.

Vice-chancellor Lt Gen GS Cheema (retd) acknowledged the tragic incident but abruptly ended the call when confronted with inquiries regarding the suspicion of substance abuse. As the university community grapples with this distressing news, there is an urgent call for a comprehensive investigation to shed light on the circumstances that led to the demise of this young student.