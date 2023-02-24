Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Over 16 lakh students from state govt schools participate in PM Modi's initiative

PM Modi with students | narendramodi.in

New Delhi: This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 was conducted on January 27 in an interactive town hall style. According to the Ministry of Education (MoE), the number of students from the State Government's Board increased dramatically during the session. The amount has increased significantly from just 2 lakhs (the previous year) to 16.5 lakhs this year.

"The highlight of this year's PPC 2023 is the huge participation from the students of State Government's board which increased from around 2 lakhs in 2022 to over 16.5 lakhs of the total 38.8 lakhs," read the official statement by the Ministry of Education.

On January 27, 2023, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 session was held. In preparation for the impending board examinations, PM Modi gave the youngsters some test advice and served as a stress reliever. The PM mingled with the students, teachers, and parents and answered their questions. The Participation and Appreciation Certificates were also given to winners and participants.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has requested that the book "Exam Warrior" be made available in school libraries in all of the States and Union Territories (UTs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the author of the book "Exam Warrior." As they will benefit from PM Modi's wisdom and vision, it will benefit the kids, instructors, and parents.

There are 12 different language versions of The Test Warrior. They include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.