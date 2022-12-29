Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Last date for registration tomorrow, know details here

PM Narendra Modi |

New Delhi: For the sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 registration, the last date is tomorrow, December 30.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event held every year since 2018. During the event the Prime Minister of India interacts with students, teachers and parents from across the country, and shares valuable tips on how to take board and entrance exams in a relaxed and stress free manner.

For the registration, aspirants can visit the official website- innovateindia.mygov.in. For the PPC 2023 session, students from classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 are eligible.

For the selection in PPC 2023, students will have to appear for an online creative competition. As the results will be announced, the successful candidates will participate in the event along with the Prime Minister. The candidates will be given appreciation certificates as the session will end along with Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.

A copy of the book , ‘Exam Warrior’ and a certificate signed by the director of NCERT will be provided o the 2,050 candidates.