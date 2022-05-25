Parents worried about dropping kids off at school: Barack Obama reacts to Texas school shooting

After a gunman broke into an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, shooting approximately 19 children and two adults, former US President Barack Obama took it to Twitter, reacting to the incident and sympathizing with the families of the children.

"Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies—and in the back of their minds, they’re worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space," his tweet read.

In addition he wrote that his wife Michelle and him grieve with the families in Uvalde, who are experiencing pain no one should have to bear.

"It’s long past time for action, any kind of action. And it’s another tragedy—a quieter but no less tragic one—for families to wait another day.

May God bless the memory of the victims, and in the words of Scripture, heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds," he added in his tweet.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:47 PM IST