Parents upset over Coimbatore school's indemnity bond

Representative image |

Chennai: On Tuesday, parents in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, protested a prestigious private school for asking them to sign an indemnification bond promising that the institution would not be held accountable for any injuries to their child on the premises.

The bond further states that neither the school administration nor the teachers will be held liable for any goods lost by kids while they are enrolled. Additionally, neither the institution nor any of the staff members will make up for any harm a student may have sustained while attending the school.

Tamil Nadu Students, Parents Welfare Association President S. Arumainathan has urged the state government to step in and take action against the school.

"Several norms are to be followed before any such bonds are issued. But we came to know that no such norms were followed and it is a known fact that private schools charge huge fees under various categories, like education, uniform, books, supplies, and everything else," said S. Arumainathan to the media.

The parents can file a complaint against the school with the police or the collector stating unsatisfactory services under the Consumer Act."

A leading private school in Coimbatore, which charges hefty fees, had allegedly asked the parents to sign a bond that read, "I undertake and agree that neither I nor my executor or administrators or other legal heirs, representatives will make any claim against the school or any person of the school, in respect of any loss or injury to property or the person (minor student) including fatal injury, which the said minor may suffer while in custody of the school."

After the violent occurrences at Kallakurichi on July 17, which followed the suicide of a Plus-two student, resulted in the vandalization of the private school and the torching of its buses, the school demanded the parents sign the bond.

According to sources within the school, the bonds were only required for the school's safety following the recent egregious occurrences, but the school would not shirk from its responsibilities if a kid were to sustain an accident or illness.